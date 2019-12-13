More than 200 vases stolen from Cass County cemetery

Police are asking for answers after thieves target a cemetery east of Logansport.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says 205 bronze flower vases were removed from grave stones at Ever-Rest Memorial Park, along Logansport Road, between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis and the Pharos-Tribune, the same thing happened 10 years ago when someone took nearly 50 vases from the cemetery.

Some of the stolen vases in the latest case were found in a ditch along Logansport Road. Investigators found others at a scrap metal yard in Peru.

The theft is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the office at (574) 753-7800.

