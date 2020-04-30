More than 1,400 restaurant workers laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

About 1,448 restaurant workers have been laid off by OS Restaurant Services, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those workers include employees at three restaurants in Mishawaka, such as Bonefish, Carrabba's, and Outback Steakhouse.

The employees were notified about the layoffs during the week of April 27.

The company says it's optimistic that operations will resume as normal when the current pandemic has been contained.

The letter sent to the employees, from the company, can be found below.

Letter sent by OS Restaurant Services

"Beginning on March 12, 2020, state and local governments, working at the urging of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in response to the unforeseeable and unexpected COVID-19 pandemic imposed legal restrictions on the scope and method of restaurant operations, including, but not limited to, dining room closures. As a result of COVID-19 and these federal and state actions, OS Restaurant Services, LLC. has significantly reduced the number of working hours for the vast majority of its restaurant employees. While the Company has not yet terminated the employment of any restaurant employee, and does not have current plans to terminate the employment of any restaurant employee, the Company believes the sudden and unexpected reduction of hours could constitute a layoff within the meaning of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ("WARN") Act, and related state laws if it continues. Therefore, while it is the Company’s hope that normal operations and hours resume before any obligations created by WARN or a related state law arise, in an abundance of caution please accept this letter as notice of a WARN event beginning March 15, 2020, as business circumstances were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that notice would have been required.

This is anticipated to affect the Company’s restaurants nationally. A copy of the Company’s impacted restaurants, job titles, and the number of employees in each job title affected by the reduction are identified under Exhibit A. Affected employees will be notified electronically or by mail the week of April 27, 2020. At this time, the Company does not anticipate any future layoffs. If further changes occur, the Company will notify affected employees accordingly.

The Company expects this change to be temporary and is hopeful that employees will be recalled to hours approximately equivalent to pre-pandemic hours. The Company is optimistic that operations will resume as normal when the current COVID-19 pandemic has been contained. In the meantime, we have provided four weeks of relief pay to employees with vastly reduced hours."