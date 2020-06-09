More than 13,000 I&M customers without power in Michiana

Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 13,000 of its customers are without power.

That's according to their outage web.

As of 7:17 p.m. in Indiana, 3,629 customers from Osceola to Olive Township don't have power.

From Rolling Prairie to half of New Carlisle there 2,109 customers without power

In the center of South Bend, which consists of neighborhoods near Western Avenue, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, North Michigan Street, and Lincoln Way West, about 1,573 customers don't have power.

In Michigan, 1,781 customers don't have power. Those customers live in Three Oaks, Buchanan, Niles, Galien, and Cassopolis.

Right now, the restoration time hasn't been determined for any of the highly impacted areas.