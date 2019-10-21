Thousands without power in Berrien, St. Joseph counties

More than 14,400 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power in Berrien County Monday afternoon.

That figure represents about 18% of I&M's Berrien County customers.

An outage map from I&M shows that the outages are mostly in the far southwestern part of the county, near the shores of Lake Michigan.

I&M's outage map listed restoration times for several of the Berrien County outages in the 5 p.m. hour.

I&M also listed more than 2,600 customers without electricity in St. Joseph County, about 450 in Elkhart County and more than 300 in La Porte County.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co.'s website also listed more than 1,000 La Porte customers affected by an outage. Many customers in the far northwestern counties of Indiana were also without power.

For updates from I&M, including localized restoration times, visit the utility's outage map. NIPSCO customers can get outage information here.

