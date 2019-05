More than 1,200 Indiana Michigan Power customers throughout St. Joseph and Elkhart counties are without power Monday night.

As of about 9:45 p.m. Monday, more than 1,000 St. Joseph County and nearly 240 Elkhart County customers were affected by the outage, which was caused by a traffic collision, according to the I&M outage map.

Power was expected to be restored to affected customers by 11:40 p.m.