More than 100 Jeeps drive through Elkhart Co. to raise spirits

More than 100 Jeep owners got together to boost spirits all across Elkhart County.

16 News Now found out how this was more than just a cruise.

We've seen how the community comes together to create drive-through celebrations while people are self isolating at home, but not many involve the amount of participants that showed up for the Indiana Quarantine Jeep Cruise that happened in Elkhart County.

"I saw the post either Tuesday or Wednesday and knew that we needed to get involved in this and help out," said Michiana Jeep Club President Mike Smolinski.. "Emptied out our club trailer that normally has all kinds of stuff in it for our events and it is full."

Smolinski said more than 100 Jeeps showed up at Northridge High School, with many bringing donations to drop of to front line healthcare workers.

"We got water, energy drinks, chips, granola bars--anything for the people to basically take with them while they're on their rounds or whatnot," he said.

Jeep owners will tell you they share a special bond with each other.

The common interest also makes it easier to get together while social distancing.

"Whether it's Wranglers, Compasses, Gladiators, as long as it has a Jeep on it, we're coming together to support our assisted living and senior living facilities out local hospitals for our nursing staff and as well as Nicki's big milestone, 50th birthday celebration," said Cruise co-organizer Elizabeth Curtis.

The cruise made stops in Middleburry, Goshen and Elkhart.

All the Jeeps might have had you thinking you were seeing double.

"The Jeep community by itself is just so phenomenal so this just comes to show it another way," Curtis said.

Doing their part to brighten spirits in their community.

The group also said this was partially inspired by other Jeep groups doing the same thing across the country.