TODAY:

Near-record breaking temps, once again. Highs reach the upper 40s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds are calm with dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds build in overhead. Lows drop into the middle 30s. Feeling mild as you wake up on Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

A rain/snow mix on the radar on and off through the day. Cloudy skies with highs stalling out in the middle 30s.