More storms this evening, humidity continues

Showers and storms have popped up again this evening and will be moving off to the east. Storms may be a little gusty, and heavy rainfall is possible. The better threat for severe storms is just to our south and east where there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm, but we’ll keep an eye especially on our eastern counties this evening. A few spots could see a shower or rumble overnight but not severe. It is pretty humid, and that will continue tonight with very warm lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday will be a bit more quiet, but still a slight chance for a shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. A cold front stalls out to our south, and then returns northward on Tuesday, continuing the slight chance for t-storms and humid conditions. Better chance Tuesday night as a cold front approaches. We could see a couple lingering showers/storms on Wednesday, but cooler and drier air will be working in for the second half of the week.

