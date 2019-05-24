More showers and storms on the way

We're keeping our eyes on yet another chance for severe weather tonight. Most areas are under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather, which is a category 2 of 5. As a warm front moves into the area this evening, we expect to see scattered showers and storms developing, continuing into the overnight hours as the front moves northward. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. An isolated tornado is not a zero threat, but very low. The severe threat tonight looks better in the NW half of Michiana. There will also be a chance for severe weather tomorrow afternoon/night.

To round out Memorial Day weekend, showers and storms still possible Sunday, especially in the early half of the day, and again Monday afternoon.

