More showers and storms for Sunday

More showers and storms are in the forecast for today. While we are not expecting severe weather, there will be heavy rain again in spots, though not nearly what we saw Friday night. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures similar to yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Tonight we will have some showers in spots with lows in the low to mid 60s.

We will see quite the roller coaster in our temperatures this week. Monday and Tuesday we will shoot back into the mid to upper 80s! Monday should be dry as well as most of Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, but some rain will be on the way for Tuesday night. Temperatures will then take a nose dive toward the end of the week with highs only in the low 60s for Friday and Saturday, and lows will be in the mid 40s!

