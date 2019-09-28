More rain on the way to end the weekend, but not nearly as heavy as the start of the weekend

Mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight with a few spotty showers possible. Temps fall to the mid to upper 50s. Ahead of a warm front, we’ll see moisture increase with a chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible on Sunday. It won't be a complete washout for the day, but scattered activity is possible throughout the entire day. Highs reach the upper 60s. Then a warm front moves through Monday morning and that kicks our temperatures into the mid 80s. The heat and humidity both Monday and Tuesday will make it feel like we're in the 90s! Behind that, another cold front will brings our temps back down throughout the rest of the week.