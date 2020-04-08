More rain late Wednesday before cooler air arrives

LAST NIGHT’S STORM REPORTS: Berrien (1” hail), Cass (63 mph wind gust near Edwardsburg)

TODAY:

Mainly dry with overnight showers exiting early. High temperatures reaching the upper 60s as we hold on to mild air for one more day. Morning fog may limit visibility on the roads for essential travel. Evening showers likely, once again. Minimal risk of storms—everything is non-severe. A light breeze from the WNW.

TONIGHT:

Showers on the radar from approximately 7-11pm. Minor flooding possible. Strong winds from the NW arrive behind the passing cold front and we get MUCH cooler into the end of this week. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Chilly from start to finish. Afternoon highs in the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. We may see a rain/snow mix Thursday into Friday. No accumulation to worry about.