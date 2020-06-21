More rain in store for Monday evening

Showers and thunderstorms will be weakening over the next few hours. Parts of the area saw heavy rain between 1 and 2 inches locally around Michiana. As the storms diminish, clouds will be likely overnight with a slight chance of a shower through the evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s and it will remain Muggy.

Our last full week of June will start off with temperatures in the upper 80’s across Michiana with evening showers or storms possible. From there temperatures drop down to near 80 thanks to a cool front that will slowly move through Tuesday evening, this again could produce another chance for showers and a rumble of thunder. We will steadily be on the rise during the second half of the week and into your last weekend of June. Chances for showers or a few thunderstorms are possible through the beginning of the following week.

