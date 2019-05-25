More rain and storm chances to finish off Memorial Day weekend

We should see a quiet evening but there is a chance for some spotty to scattered showers and storms overnight. We're watching for development over Iowa and Missouri that could track our way. Models continue to be ALL over the place on timing and intensity of showers and storms. They show rain/storms overnight, but range from quite isolated, to a large area of rain moving in closer to daybreak. There is some consistency in showing scattered showers and storms tomorrow, but placement and intensity varies widely. What they are all showing is clearing for tomorrow night as a cold front moves south of our area, bringing cooler, drier air. Short-lived though, as we see more scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Monday, especially in the afternoon.

