More peregrine eggs discovered on FalconCam

Spring is here! High above Fort Wayne, the peregrine falcon nest atop Indiana Michigan Power Center has some new additions!

Four total eggs are now visible in the nest via I&M’s FalconCam.

Click here to watch the FalconCam.

The parents are believed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, this would be at least 27 eggs the falcons have laid since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.

Indiana Michigan Power Center, previously known as One Summit Square, has been an important element in the restoration of peregrine falcons that began nearly 30 years ago by the Indiana DNR.

A nesting box built in 1995 has been the place nearly 60 falcon chicks have hatched, making it one of the most productive sites in the Midwest for the falcon restoration.

Once the eggs hatch and reach an appropriate age, I&M will work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band each falcon.

