More parking, new flooring coming to South Bend Airport

More parking and new flooring are coming to South Bend International Airport.

Phase 1 of the parking lot expansion is now underway, and it is expected to be completed just before Thanksgiving. Just shy of 250 spaces will be added.

Phase 2 of the project, which will expand the rental car lot to 486 spaces, will begin in the spring of 2020.

Meanwhile, inside the airport, the tile floor from the atrium just east of the Delta Airlines ticket counter through baggage claim area will be replaced with terrazzo, thanks to a grant from Visit South Bend-Mishawaka.

