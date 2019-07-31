More nice weather on the way

Nice weather continues this week with seasonable temperatures and low humidity. We had some stubborn clouds today, but they will be clearing out this evening leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be a bit cool, getting down into the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies over the next few days as high pressure moves across the Great Lakes. Temperatures gradually increase to the low to mid 80s by the weekend, and while the humidity will rise a bit as well, it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable. It’s looking dry through the weekend so we will be in need of some rain. Best chance for that comes next week on Tuesday, but it’s a small chance at this point so we will likely need to keep the sprinklers going.