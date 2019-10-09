More fetal remains found on property of former SB abortion doctor

Additional fetal remains believed to be linked to abortions performed in Indiana were found on Illinois property connected to a late doctor who operated an abortion clinic in South Bend.

The discovery of more remains announced Wednesday comes after more than 2,200 fetal remains were found on the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer last month. Illinois authorities were notified that his family members found the original set of remains on Sept. 12.

The remains discovered Wednesday were uncovered on "additional personal properties associated with" Klopfer.

"Today we were notified by authorities in Illinois that family members this morning found additional fetal remains as they continued to sort through the late doctor’s belongings," Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a release. "We have dispatched investigators to Illinois to gather facts, but we anticipate simply adding these remains into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances."

The release from Hill's office did not specify where in Illinois the newly discovered remains were found, but the ones family members found in September were found at Klopfer's home in Will County, which is south and west of Chicago.

The original 2,246 remains of aborted fetuses were transferred to St. Joseph County at the beginning of October.

In addition to operating an abortion clinic in South Bend, Klopfer also had clinics in Gary and Fort Wayne.

Anyone who may have connections to the fetal remains who wants to inquire about them may email questions@atg.in.gov or call 317-234-6663.

