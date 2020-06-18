Meeting Held Over Proposed Citizens Review Board Bill

South Bend Common Council's Community Relations Committee held another public meeting Thursday, to discuss a Citizens Review Board Bill.

Under the bill, the board would review complaints filed against officers, to help with more transparency in our community.

They would be able to order an investigation; order an informal hearing; and request mediation.

Residents would apply to be on the board - though qualifications and criteria are still being sorted out.

Committee members, however, said they do want it to be diverse.

At Thursday night's meeting, residents expressed some concerns about the bill.

"My biggest concerns are whether this is a review board, an auditory board or investigative board," said resident Joseph Lee.

Another resident said the bill should include positive reinforcement for officers.

"Here in South Bend when we have 77 percent to 80 percent of the police force that says I am thinking about quitting or resigning, makes me really nervous. I wanted to voice that when I look at the ordinance I see it's very negatively based. It seems like it's trying to catch the police doing something wrong. Well there's only a few bad apples in any group," said resident Ken Lindow.

Another resident took the podium and suggested better cultural awareness and training for officers.

"It was so critically important to all of us that we get out into the community. We could have easily had these committee meetings virtually, but it's not the same," said South Bend Common Council Member Lori Hamann.

There are a few more public meetings scheduled.

Committee members said they hope the next draft of the bill will be completed by the end of July.

South Bend Common Council Member's Henry Davis, Lori Hamann and Karen White are sponsoring the bill.