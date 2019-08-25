More clouds today, but still nice

Another nice day ahead! We will see a few more clouds today with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s, but the humidity remains low.

The sunshine takes a break tomorrow as clouds build in along with scattered showers as a warm front pushes through. Showers will continue Monday night, and then a cold front will swing through on Tuesday, bringing more rain. Most of us stay dry Wednesday into Thursday, with small rain chances to start off Labor Day Weekend. Overall the cooler weather pattern continues through the week.

