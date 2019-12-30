Monty Python star Neil Innes dies at age 75

(AP) - Monty Python writer and actor Neil Innes has died aged 75, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian and musician died of natural causes on Sunday night. Innes was known for his work with the British comedy group Monty Python and The Bonzo Dog Band.

A statement released on behalf of his family Monday said: “It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on December 29 2019."

Innes wrote songs for the popular film Monty Python And The Holy Grail, appeared in Monty Python’s Life of Brian and toured the UK and Canada with the group.

