Montessori school providing child care for essential workers

Child care: It's not as easy as it used to be. And these days, it's not easy to find either considering most schools and child care centers closed amid coronavirus concerns.

Student temperatures must be taken, bags and belongings disinfected, and hands must be washed upon entry at Great Lakes Montessori.

So where does that leave first responders, business owners, and other essential employees who can't afford to stay home with their child?

"Somebody needs to be here so that our doctors, and nurses, and public safety workers have somewhere where they can send their children that is a safe and sanitized place," school director Marcie O'Connell says, who reopened the Great Lakes Montessori school this week to help essential workers in need of child care.

However, there are some new rules to follow this time around.

"Currently we aren't letting any parents inside the building; it's only students and staff," O'Connell says.

Both of which must have their temperatures taken before entering the building, bags and belongings disinfected, hands washed, and remain six feet apart as often as possible.

"We are definitely trying to keep group sizes to 10 or less and trying to adhere to the social distancing," O'Connell says.

And also adhering to essential workers who are looking for an essential place to care for their child.

"I know there is families out there that need care for their child. There is a lot of places closing for various reasons and we want to be there for our community. If they need us, our doors are open," O'Connell says.

O'Connell added that the school's number one priority is to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

If you are an essential worker who is in need of child care, you are asked to email Marcie O'Connell at marcie@greatlakesmontessori.com or by calling Great Lakes Montessori school at 269-556-0354.

The Great Lakes Montessori School is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.