Monday morning forecast with Meteorologist Kimberly Newman

A few showers exiting to the east with additional sprinkles between 6-11am. Feeling quite humid throughout the morning. We’re dry by the lunch-hour with temperatures stalling out in the middle 60s. Mostly cloudy skies make way for some late sunshine just in time to fire up the grill Monday evening.

Monday's Futuretrak

Lows in the low 50s overnight. A comfortable night with low levels of humidity. Mainly clear skies.

A pleasant follow-up to Monday. We’re sunny, dry, comfortable & calm. Highs top out in the middle 70s. Picture perfect!