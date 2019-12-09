Monday marks 1 year since murder of Mishawaka teen

Dec. 9 marks the one-year anniversary of a tragedy in Mishawaka that has devastated people all across Michiana.

The body of 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student Breana Rouhselang was found in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

She was six months pregnant with the unborn child of her classmate and suspected killer, Aaron Trejo.

Trejo reportedly admitted to police he killed her because she told him about the pregnancy too late for an abortion.

He pleaded guilty to murder and feticide in October and now faces more than 80 years in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7.

