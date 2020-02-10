Moms Demand Action gather to honor gun violence survivors

People are speaking out against gun violence and drawing attention to National Gun Violence Survivors week.

Dozens of South Bend community members joined volunteers with Indiana's chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, to share their stories of how gun violence changed their lives.

One volunteer said these tragedies are more than just statistics, but moments when families are torn apart.

“You have to know their names, know their stories. You have to know Carrie Jamerson, you have to know the Crawfords, and you have to know Huey Hudson. You can't just think that this is an impersonal thing. It happens to everybody and happens in every community,” said Desmond Harris.

This is the second year that communities have recognizes National Gun Violence Survivors week.

