Moms Demand Action wear orange to speak out against gun violence

Indiana Moms Demand Action joined by others on the Colfax St. bridge took a stand against gun violence.

Some of them lost loved ones to gun violence--others survivors themselves.

Saturday, they wear orange and decorate the bridge in the same color in honoring the lives lost to guns.

A couple South Bend common council members attended the demonstration, where June 5th, 2020 was declared National Gun Violence Awareness day.

Even though Moms Demand Action helped put together this event, much of the leadership came from the younger generation.

"I've lost multiple people to gun violence in the past 2-3 years so it's a way of expressing myself and my hurt through helping other people save lives," said Wear Orange organizer Tylyn Dorsey.

The South Bend river lights will glow orange through Sunday remembering those lost to gun violence.