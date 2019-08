TODAY:

A few isolated showers on the radar, otherwise dry for most of your Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with relatively low levels of humidity. Thicker cloud cover lingers overhead.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures in the upper 50s overnight. Partly cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

A slightly warmer day as winds shift to the south. A nice afternoon breeze with temperatures in the upper 70s. Late showers and thunderstorms begin after 8pm.