Mom throws daughter surprise pinning ceremony in the NICU

"I turned the corner and they were all there," said Megan Meyer, a Unit Assistant in the NICU at Memorial Hospital. "It made me feel so special."

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled a lot of plans, including the pinning ceremony for the soon-to-be college graduate of Florida Southern College.

So her mom, Laura, decided to get creative.

The two have been working side by side in the NICU at Memorial Hospital so Laura decided to reach out to her second family for help.

"Megan came to me and said she needed a picture of someone pinning her," Laura said. "Then I thought, we could do that in the living room or make this special. I called my manager and asked if we could line the hallway.Then put the pin on her. I just started talking about it and all of the nurses jumped on it."

While it wasn’t what Megan pictured, she said it was even more special.

Megan plans to return to Florida to work as an oncology nurse.

