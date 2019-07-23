Mom says Indiana water park told her to stop breastfeeding

A mother of four is frustrated after she says a lifeguard at an Indiana water park told her she couldn't breastfeed her baby boy.

Now, the park is claiming the lifeguard was just worried about the baby's safety.

Kayla Britton and her family recently spent a day at the Kokomo Beach Water Park.

She had to feed her baby, but the lifeguard told her she should use the on-site breastfeeding room. Indiana state law allows a mother to breastfeed anywhere.

In a statement, city officials say the lifeguard saw Britton walking through a pool, breastfeeding the child. They feared the baby could ingest pool chemicals during the feeding.

But Britton says she was at the water's edge, and she's more than 5 feet tall.

"I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other, and I was told by a lifeguard that I was not allowed to feed my baby," Britton said. "… I just said, 'Uh, no,' and just kept on walking, because I know my rights. I know the law."

She took to social media, sharing her story, and her hope now is that her story inspires other businesses to learn the rules and for mothers to feel comfortable whenever they need to feed their babies.

