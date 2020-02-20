Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

The mother of two missing Idaho children has been arrested in Hawaii. Police on the island of Kauai say Lori Vallow was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho.

She is being held on $5 million bail. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger.”

Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts.

An extradition hearing date hasn't been set yet.

2/20/2020 8:37:49 PM (GMT -5:00)

