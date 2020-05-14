Mom identifies teen killed in South Bend shooting

The teen who died after a South Bend shooting Wednesday night has been identified as 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr.

His mother, Loria Perez, lost another son to gun violence in 2017.

Perez launched "Jump 4 Jesus" after Anthony Mobley's shooting death three years ago, and she has been heavily involved in the community since that time.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to the 1100 block of E. McKinley Ave. around 8:59 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was found dead in a home, and another person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been announced as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at (574) 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

