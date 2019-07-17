Mobile eye clinic offering children free eye exams

It's a well-known fact that kids will do better in school if they have the tools they need to succeed. Sometimes, it's as simple as a new pair of glasses.

Boling Vision Center plans to help more than 4,000 children see better this upcoming school year with a program they started last year in Elkhart County.

Their mobile eye clinic will visit schools in St. Joe County, providing free exams and glasses to students in first, third, fifth and eighth grades.

Organizers say the difference is life-changing.

"Kids don't realize that their vision has gone bad, and so no matter what your income level is or how involved you are in your kid's life, they can still hide some things," Boling Vision Center's Alex Reiff said. "There's a lot of kids that have vision issues, and when you can't see, you're not engaged in the classroom."

You can take a look inside the mobile clinic and learn more about the program from 9-11 a.m. at the Century Center Thursday.

