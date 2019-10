The suspect in a fatal Mississippi shooting is in jail in Elkhart County.

Maques Shorter, 22, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday after Mississippi officials tracked him down through social media.

He's accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in a convenience store parking lot in September, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

At least three others were arrested and charged after helping shorter run away.