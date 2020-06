South Bend Police need your help in locating 59-year-old Robert Joseph Minnes.

He was last seen on May 25 in the downtown area of South Bend.

He's 5 feet and 11 inches, weighs 240 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Minnes may have a beard and uses reading glasses.

He has medical issues and has difficulty walking.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.