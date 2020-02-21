Missing 12-year-old found dead near Warsaw

Twelve-year-old Ayden Elijah Adee has been found dead after he was reported missing near Warsaw.

Police have not said how the boy died, but they did acknowledge Thursday that he may have a .40 caliber handgun.

At this time, there is no indication that foul play is involved, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Officers used drones, dogs and ATVs in their search for Ayden.

Multiple agencies searched the Sellers Lake area throughout the day Thursday. They found the boy's body Friday in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of CR 350 E and CR 500 S, near his home.

Ayden was a student at Whitko Community Schools.

