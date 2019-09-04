Missing 10-year-old girl found dead; stepmother arrested

The body of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack has been found after she went missing from Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday.

Skylea's stepmother, 34-year-old Amanda Carmack, was arrested for murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death, and strangulation.

She's being held at the Grant County Jail.

Skylea's body was found Wednesday morning in a plastic trash bag in a shed behind her home.

Preliminary evidence indicates Skylea was strangled Saturday afternoon. An autopsy will be conducted to verify her cause of death.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or Gas City Police at 765-674-2278.

