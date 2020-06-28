Miss. House passes bill to change state flag

The Mississippi Legislature is voting whether or not to change the state flag.

The House passed House Bill 1796 with a vote of 91-23 on Sunday. The bill will now head to the Senate.

House Bill 1796 would establish a commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag. The bill says the new flag shall not include the Confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include the words “In God We Trust.”

HB 1796 requires the current flag be removed within 15 days of the bill’s passing.

The goal of the bill is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HB 1796 says the commission would design another new flag.

On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules. That step was needed to introduce the bill on changing the flag that could be voted on immediately.

House Bill 1796 must be passed by both the Mississippi House and Senate.

The bill would then go to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.

