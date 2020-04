A Mishawaka woman has been arrested after stabbing her neighbor.

This happened on Friday on Iowa Street

Sara Hayden started yelling at her neighbor through the apartment wall about a dog barking.

Hayden then walked over and stabbed the neighbor before walking back to her apartment.

Officers said Hayden was giving them odd answers and after searching her apartment found several knives and blood in the kitchen.

Hayden's initial hearing is scheduled for May 12th.