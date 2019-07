Residents of Mishawaka will soon see a slight change in their trash and recycling pickup.

Starting July 15, Republic Services will come around to empty bins beginning at 5 a.m., instead of 6 a.m.

That change is why city officials are asking residents to have trash and recyclables out the night before.

The 5 a.m. pickup goes through Sept. 1.

The change is coming because of heat-related issues with workers at Republic Services.