Mishawaka toy store reaches out to the community with free food table

A local toy store is reaching out to the community in a special way.

Tom’s Vintage Toys, located at 1127 Lincolnway East in Mishawaka, had to close its doors a few weeks ago because of the pandemic.

The owner, Tom Klopfenstein, and his wife, decided to set up a table outside of the store in order to help out people in need.

“Nancy and I went to the grocery store and bought a whole bunch of groceries and put it out there, and it was pretty amazing,” Klopfenstein said. “People started coming to pick up food, and then a lot of my customers started dropping off food. And so, there’s been a lot of food coming and going since we started it.”

There’s a sign above the table that says ‘Free food, take what you need’.

Klopfenstein said he’s seen many people take things they need, never hoarding anything.

“There was one man who came who was 80-years-old and he had cancer,” he said. “And he didn’t want any food for himself. He was getting food for his friend who had a stroke and couldn’t get out. And so that really put it in perspective for me.”

Klopfenstein plans to re-open Tom’s Vintage Toys once the pandemic ends. But meanwhile, he’s selling his items online.

He also plans to keep the free food table outside and stocked every single day.