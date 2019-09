It looks like the old USA Skate Center building in Mishawaka is about to bounce back.

The roller rink on North Main Street closed in the summer of 2016, but now there are plans to replace it with a trampoline park.

The planned Urban Adventure Park would be home to a host of activities, from rope courses to climbing walls.

The site plan for the adventure park will be considered by the Mishawaka Plan Commission at a meeting Tuesday night.