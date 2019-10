Battling cancer can make it tough to feel like yourself, but one organization is helping women regain their confidence and feel normal again.

We met Savannah last month on 16 News Now, and we recently joined the Mishawaka teen again as she went through her Hello Gorgeous! makeover at Bangs Salon & Spa.

Click on the video to see the full story.

If you want to nominate someone you love for a Hello Gorgeous! makeover, visit HelloGorgeous.org