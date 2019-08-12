Mishawaka teen accused of murder, feticide appears in court

A Mishawaka teen accused of killing his classmate appeared in court Monday.

Aaron Trejo is accused of killing 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang and her unborn child. Rouhselang's family reported her missing hours before her body was discovered in a dumpster behind a Mishawaka restaurant.

Rouhselang, a fellow Mishawaka High School student along with Trejo, was six months pregnant with Trejo's child.

Trejo told police he killed Rouhselang because she told him about the pregnancy too late for her to get an abortion.

Trejo's trial was set to start Sept. 9, but on Monday, it was vacated. He now has a status conference on Sept. 24.

