Mishawaka students host event to collect donations for kids with hair loss

A special event was held in Mishawaka at Grissom Middle School during their girls basketball game against Discovery Middle School.

This is the second year for Short Hair Because We Care event, put on by students of WGMS, Grissom's media program.

A couple dozen students and teachers signed up to get their hair cut to make wigs for children. A minimum of eight inches of hair is needed.

The hair is donated to Children with Hair Loss, which makes wigs for kids.

“I think this is more, I guess, interactive,” student Ella Smoker said. “People can see their hair being cut, and it could inspire others as well, rather than just giving money. I feel like a lot of fundraisers are just about the money, but we wanted to do something different, something that even kids who may not have money to give can still participate in.”

Students hope it makes a difference to someone to feel beautiful in his or her own skin. The students hope that the children who receive the wigs are excited and know that people care about them.

