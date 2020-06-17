Mishawaka students competing at National History Day competition

Multiple students from Mishawaka are currently competing in the National History Day competition.

This is a national competition that the students would normally attend in Maryland, but because of COVID-19, this year they're participating virtually.

Payton Krueger, Julius Jodway, Aldan Zolman and Timothy Kaye are four of the students from John J. Young Middle School competing in the competition.

Together the four made a documentary called "Breaking Barriers at Bat: Indianapolis Clowns."

"Not only did they let African Americans play baseball, they also had the first women on an all-men team. They also had several players who played in the Negro leagues go on to break the color line and play in the MLB," rising Mishawaka High School freshman Payton Krueger said.

Their documentary made it to nationals where it is currently competing against other student projects.

"We really hoped we would get to nationals this year, and it's just really exciting. Seeing something you created go so far and just be so big that you never thought it would be, and the hard work definitely paid off," Krueger said.

The documentary was one of 35 others chosen to be showcased online by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"That whole group of kids is very industrious. They're hard workers. They're very knowledgeable. They know how to gain the knowledge they need, whether it be through their teacher or online," said Payton's mother Rhyanna Krueger.

Payton says his group chose a topic that they all felt passionate about and one especially relevant in today's world.

"I think it's really important to learn that African Americans have always had a large part in the U.S. and I don't think it's something new that people think racial injustice isn't present but it definitely is then and now," Payton said.

For more information on the National History Day competition and the different projects in the competition, visit nhd.org