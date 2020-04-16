Mishawaka sees increase in trash pickup during pandemic

A ton of people are staying home, apparently creating tons of additional trash.

“What we’re seeing is that more volume was coming out to the curb and the issue that posed for us was that the tonnage volume went up so much that drivers couldn’t finish their daily routes because it was such high volume,” said Mayor Dave Wood, R Mishawaka.

In Mishawaka, the average weight of trash and recycling bins is 49% higher now than it was in January and February.

The city’s trash hauler said it collected 615 additional tons of trash and recyclables —the equivalent in weight to 55 school buses.

“And then also the drivers, we’re seeing much more volume of large items on the curb which they also took extra time because you had to get out of your vehicle and lift and do all of that,” said Mayor Wood as he launched Operation Quarantine Clean.

From April 27 to May 8, Mishawaka residents can call and arrange for the pickup of oversized items like couches and chairs—but excluding electronics, hazardous waste, paint, batteries, and light bulbs.

The city will also establish two self service drop off sites, one at its 5th Street hazardous waste collection facility and another at a Republic transfer station in South Bend