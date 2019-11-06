Mishawaka schools join South Bend in closing on Red for Ed Action Day

The School City of Mishawaka announced Wednesday afternoon it will close all schools later this month for a day of teacher activism.

The school district joins the South Bend Community School Corporation in becoming two of Michiana's largest school districts to close on Tuesday, Nov. 19, so teachers and staff can participate in Red for Ed Action Day.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause our families, but we want to support our staff and the thousands of other Indiana educators, administrators, community members and parents who will be attending the Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis," a School City of Mishawaka release says.

Red for Ed Action Day is an event organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association designed to lobby the Indiana General Assembly for greater resources for teachers and students across Indiana.

"It is important to understand that the decision to support our teachers to attend this event, rather than being present with our students, is not an easy one," the release continues. "We would much rather be at school teaching our students. However, inadequate funding that impacts class sizes, excessive high stakes standardized testing, teacher shortages and failed accountability models are negatively impacting our students."

For more information on the Red for Ed Action Day, visit ista-in.org/invest-in-education.

More from the School City of Mishawaka

School City of Mishawaka will be closed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause our families, but we want to support our staff and the thousands of other Indiana educators, administrators, community members, and parents who will be attending the Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The heart of Red for Ed is to advocate on behalf of not only Mishawaka students but all students across the state.

It is important to understand that the decision to support our teachers to attend this event, rather than being present with our students, is not an easy one. We would much rather be at school teaching our students. However, inadequate funding that impacts class sizes, excessive high stakes standardized testing, teacher shortages, and failed accountability models are negatively impacting our students.

More information about the “Red for Ed” event can be found at https://www.ista-in.org/invest-in-education.

SCM will utilize the snow makeup day scheduled on March 20, 2020 to compensate for the lost instructional time. An updated 2019-2020 school calendar can be located by clicking​ ​here​ or via the School City of Mishawaka corporation webpage.

