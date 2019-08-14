Mishawaka school year kicks off; drivers reminded to slow down

School is back in session for the School City of Mishawaka, and public safety officials and students are spreading an important message.

"School's back in session; please slow down," was the message that rang down from LaSalle Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Officials along with new Superintendent Wayne Barker gathered outside the school to remind drivers to slow down, especially in school zones.

Mishawaka is predominantly a walking district, which means fewer buses and more children walking to school.

"Most importantly, pay attention to school zone lights that are on," police Lt. Tim Williams said. "So, they're flashing, that means it's time to slow down. Our children are the most important thing, we want to see them get to school."

And even though Mishawaka is predominantly a walking district, Williams says there are still some buses out transporting students. This means it's important to stop for school buses when the stop arm is out.

