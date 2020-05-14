Mishawaka school leaders discuss plan for reopening schools

The school board for School City of Mishawaka held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss several topics, including the latest plans for reopening the schools.

Board members were presented with a plan that outlines how they can reopen schools while following guidelines from national, state, and local health departments.

The plan was presented by the Jerome Calderone, the Director of Human Resources and Student Services, and Kory LaBonne, the Director of School Services and Assessment.

They say the road map for reopening the schools considers a timeline of when certain workers, and others, can return to schools on-site.

As of Monday, May 18, all maintenance and custodial staff will resume working on-site, while following a modified schedule.

There will be a temporary re-entry for teachers and support staff to go inside the buildings on May 20.

As of now, the board hasn't determined the future for all K-12 school operations, as well as athletic events and school activities.

They will finalize a plan after Governor Eric Holcomb provides an update in early July.

One big thing they want to emphasize is that if a teacher is sick they want them to stay home.

"Our message is going to be to [teachers and staff], 'if you're sick you need to stay home,'" says Jerome Calderone. "You know a lot of these resources talk about vulnerable individuals, and what is a vulnerable individual? The definition we're getting from these resources is that elderly individuals that are 65 and above. And individuals with documented underlining health conditions," he says. "Those people, if they're not feeling well they need to stay home."

The school is still planning on holding a physical graduation in late July.