Mishawaka school board approves increased teacher salary

Two resolutions and teacher salary increases were approved by the School City of Mishawaka Board of Trustees Wednesday night.

The bonds passed Wednesday night will help pay the costs of the Student Safety and Traffic Circulation project, as well as costs for building repairs.

Meanwhile, teachers in the school district will receive a salary increase from 1.6% to 4.21%, as well as other new benefits.

Salary increases:

- New Minimum Salary = $39,200 ($1,200 Base Increase)

- Current Base $38,000 = $39,600 ($1,600 Base Increase)

- Current Base $39,200 to $49,701 = ($1,400 Base Increase)

- Current Base $50,946 to $68,684 = ($1,100 Base Increase)

Bond background:

After holding the consolidated 1028/Lease/Additional Appropriation Public Hearing, the Board will consider two resolutions. The first resolution authorizes the Board officers to amend the lease and also provides the estimated tax impact (Section 3). Additionally, the resolution authorizes the Building Corporation to proceed with the issuance of the bonds and authorizes the officers of the Board and the School Corporation to take such actions as may be necessary in connection with the issuance of the bonds. The second resolution appropriates the proceeds of the bonds for the purpose of paying the costs of the Student Safety & Traffic Project, in addition to the costs of issuing the Bonds.

